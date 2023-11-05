We are working to make a 'marvelous Mizoram', says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is working to build a 'marvelous Mizoram'.

Addressing the people of poll-bound state through a video message,the PM said, "Since NDA came to power at Centre, we worked to bridge all kinds of gaps in the past nine years."

Saying that the BJP brought the national capital to Mizoram, Modi claimed he visited the North-east a total of 60 times.

Highlighting that Mizoram has both-- Nature and Culture, the PM said that it has great potential to turn into a tourist hub.

Emphasising the importance of building infrastructure to facilitate more trade, opportunities, and growth PM Modi said, "During one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for 'transformation by transportation', since then a revolution has happened across sectors brought in by BJP-led govt"

We are investing more than Rs 8500 crore for connecting the Broad gauge project from Bairabi to Sairang. This will help boost the local economy, he said.

"When it comes to roadways, till 2013-14 the total length of highways was 11000 kms, we increased it to 16000 kms" the PM said.

Nearly 4.5 lakh people got Ayushman Bharat cards, and they are getting treatment using these cards in 100 hospitals in the state, he added.

Mizoram's farmers are the basis of the development of the state. He said the BJP has worked to empower farmers at all levels. "They are benefiting from PM Kisan Nidhi by getting amounts directly into their bank accounts," he said.

"We are very clear on women's empowerment and our work shows our stand. PM Ujjwala benefited nearly 33000 women of Mizoram," he added.

The PM continued to talk about various schemes of the government to uplift the poor.

"We will carry out the scheme to 'give free ration' to poor for next five years."

He further said that the government is working to enable sports infrastructure in the country.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly is scheduled on November 7 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

