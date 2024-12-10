Vokkaliga final rites, sandalwood pyre for SM Krishna, says K’taka Dy CM

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 10 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, who is also a close relative of late S.M. Krishna who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93, stated that the final rites of the former chief minister would be performed as per Vokkaliga customs.

Speaking to reporters in Maddur after overseeing the preparations for the final rites, Shivakumar stated, “S.M. Krishna’s final rites will be held after 3 P.M. on Wednesday. The cremation will follow the traditional customs of the Hindu Vokkaliga community and will be performed using a sandalwood funeral pyre.”

“Tomorrow (December 11) morning at 8 A.M., his mortal remains will be taken from Bengaluru through Kengeri Bus Station, Bidadi Bus Station, Ramnagar Bus Station, and Channapatna Gandhi Circle before reaching Maddur town. The procession will stop briefly at each of these locations for five minutes to allow the public to pay their respects. Everyone should ensure the procession is not obstructed," Shivakumar requested.

"S.M. Krishna was the son of a freedom fighter and farmer from Mandya. When Mahatma Gandhi visited the Maddur Freedom Memorial, Krishna's father met Gandhi ji and was blessed by him. Krishna achieved great heights and led a fulfilling life," he remarked.

"S.M. Krishna was a visionary leader who built lives for all sections of society and gave a new shape to governance," said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar further stated, "We have lost an eminent leader of the state and the nation. S.M. Krishna was the architect of modern Karnataka. Though he was like a family member to us, his contributions to the state are immense.”

Before quitting the Congress in 2017, S.M. Krishna, who spent 46 years with the grand old party, served in various capacities as a member of the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, and held key positions as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, External Affairs Minister, and Governor of Maharashtra.

Elected as an MLA in 1962, S.M. Krishna was a rare statesman who experienced both victory and defeat with grace.

Shivakumar recalled, "As a visionary, he made numerous contributions to Karnataka. He supported children, women, and farmers. He introduced legislation encouraging farmers to grow sandalwood.”

“During economic challenges, he brought financial stability to the state and established the Cauvery Water Management Corporation to empower the Cauvery River basin. By transforming Bengaluru into a global city, he made history through his various programmes," Shivakumar added.

