'Violence in Nuh failure of BJP-JJP government': Hooda

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (IANS) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed the violence in Nuh as a failure of the BJP-JJP government, saying "it's the responsibility of the government to provide security to the people and to maintain law and order".

"Reports emerging from Nuh are very disturbing. The government itself is admitting that conditions of conflict were simmering, but despite the government having all the knowledge, it did not take timely steps," Hooda said.

"Had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property. The Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the Partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain," the Leader of Opposition told IANS.

"Currently, there is a need to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area. For this, the government should take the right steps at the right time. The deployment of forces should be made in the area according to the need," he added.

Hooda has once again appealed to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood. He called on people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours and help each other establishing and maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that 20 paramilitary forces have been deployed in Nuh so that no unlawful activity takes place.

The state government has sought four more companies of central forces, he said, adding "one battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh".

Six deaths have been reported out of which two were police personnel and four civilians. A total of 116 people have been arrested and 90 others detained and after questioning, action will be taken.

The Chief Minister said those who indulged in violence and damaged private property will be made to compensate for it.

