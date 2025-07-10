Vijay slams DMK govt over 'denial' of subsidy to TN fishermen for TVK affiliation

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor-turned-politician Vijay, on Thursday, accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government of denying government subsidies to fishermen in Tirunelveli district as their boats displayed the name of his party.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay alleged that fishermen from Kootapuli village -- many of whom are supporters of TVK -- had painted the party's name on their boats.

According to the TVK President, local government officials warned these fishermen that they would be ineligible for state subsidies unless the party name was removed.

"Who gave the directive to deny subsidies to fishermen just because their boats carry the name of TVK?" Vijay asked.

"Will the same rules apply to boats carrying the DMK's name or its flag?" he added.

Calling the alleged move "autocratic," Vijay criticised the state government for treating welfare schemes as party property.

"Subsidies are not being handed out from the DMK's personal funds. They are funded by taxpayers. Every eligible fisherman, irrespective of political affiliation, has the right to benefit from government schemes," he asserted.

The TVK leader also criticised both the state and Union governments for what he termed as continued neglect of the fishing community's long-standing issues, particularly the unresolved Katchatheevu dispute.

Vijay said that neither governments had taken effective steps to reclaim or lease the strategically significant island, which he believes would help alleviate the suffering of Indian fishermen who face repeated arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He warned that if the state government continues what he called "discriminatory practices" against TVK supporters in coastal communities, the party would be compelled to launch a state-wide agitation.

The state government has not yet officially responded to the allegations.

However, political observers see this as another flashpoint in the growing rivalry between the DMK and Vijay's TVK, which has emerged as a potential challenger in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.