Victoria Beckham gives sneak peak into her special family moments at Muskoka

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Singer-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is giving a peek into her family holiday.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account, and shared a photo dump of her vacation.

Her husband, the former English footballer, David Beckham also features in the pictures, albeit in high spirits.

Victoria wrote in the caption, "Special family moments in Muskoka 🇨🇦 x Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice.

Having sold more than 100 million records worldwide, they became the best-selling female group of all time.

After the Spice Girls split in 2001, Beckham was signed to Virgin Records.

She has starred in five official documentaries and reality shows, including 'Victoria's Secrets', 'Being Victoria Beckham', 'The Real Beckhams', 'Victoria Beckham – A Mile In Their Shoes', and 'Victoria Beckham: Coming to America'.

She has also made a cameo appearance in an episode of 'Ugly Betty', and been a guest judge on 'Project Runway', 'Germany's Next Topmodel', and 'American Idol'.

Recently, documentary-filmmaker Fisher Stevens spoke about how Victoria was embarrassed when her husband fact-checked her privilege.

Shocked, Stevens immediately texted his producing partner, who was listening in from the next room, "What the f*** is David doing here?. (Victoria) was very embarrassed and nervous because clearly, he's been watching, and I was mortified myself."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.