Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif cheer for Diljit Dosanjh’s thriller ‘Detective Sherdil’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have extended their support to Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming thriller “Detective Sherdil.”

The star couple recently took to social media to cheer for the film. Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared the film’s trailer and wrote, “Looks like so much fun…Superb team @diljitdosanjh.” Vicky too posted the trailer on his Instagram stories, writing, “Mazzedaar trailer! Best wishes team #detectivesherdil.” On June 9, the makers released the trailer of the film on social media, introducing Detective Sherdil as an unconventional and astute investigator with a knack for cracking the most baffling cases. Teaming up with Natasha, a composed and intelligent detective, the duo delved into a complex maze of hidden family secrets, betrayals, and high-stakes financial motives.

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film featuring Diljit as a brilliant detective centers on the shocking death of a flamboyant billionaire tycoon in Budapest. While the case initially appears to be a hate crime, it soon unravels into a far more complex and sinister plot.

The movie also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, and Kashmira Irani.

Speaking about his role, Diljit had earlier shared, “Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me. The character quirks and this attitude is something that I have tried differently. Hope audiences enjoy this character and the film.”

Boman Irani, who plays the business tycoon Pankaj Bhatti, shared that his character leaves a strong impact, maintaining a powerful presence even when off-screen. “He’s built an empire, but it’s his inner turmoil and unspoken regrets that make him truly compelling. Detective Sherdil is a gripping story about control, power, and secrets—and that complexity is what drew me to it,” Boman mentioned.

Diana Penty also reflected on playing Natasha and described it as one of her most rooted and realistic roles to date. She shared that Natasha is intelligent and thrives on logic, structure, and precision, making it exciting to place her in the unpredictable chaos of the case.

“Detective Sherdil” will be released on June 20 on Zee5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.