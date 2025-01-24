Uncapped Udara, Dinusha included in Sri Lanka Test series squad against Australia

Colombo, Jan 24 (IANS) Sri Lanka has announced an 18-member squad to face Australia in the upcoming Warne-Murali Test Series, scheduled to kick off on January 29 in Galle. The two-match Test series will also serve as the final series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. This series offers Sri Lanka a chance to climb the WTC standings, while Australia, already assured of a place in the WTC Final, will look to maintain their dominance.

The Sri Lankan selectors have named a robust 18-man squad, with Dhananjaya de Silva leading the side. Key players Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Dhananjaya de Silva himself were under injury clouds but have been included, signalling their importance in the team’s strategy.

While Nissanka’s recurring groin injury may limit his participation, the inclusion of uncapped players Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha ensures the team has adequate cover. The squad boasts a blend of experienced campaigners like Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Dinesh Chandimal, alongside emerging talents such as Kamindu Mendis and Milan Rathnayake.

The two-Test series will be played at the iconic Galle International Stadium, a venue known for its spin-friendly conditions, which could be pivotal for Sri Lanka's strategy. Spinners like Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Nishan Peiris are expected to play crucial roles. The visitors are dealing with their own injury concerns, most notably the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. In his place, Steve Smith will lead the side. Smith, recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Big Bash League, brings valuable experience and stability to the squad.

Australia’s strong performance in the WTC cycle has already secured their spot in the final against South Africa in June. However, the team will not take this series lightly, as the spin-heavy conditions in Galle will test their ability to adapt, especially without Cummins leading the pace attack.

For Sri Lanka, this series is a golden opportunity to make significant strides in the WTC standings. Currently ranked fifth, Sri Lanka could surpass New Zealand and potentially India with a series win, depending on other results.

Sri Lanka Test squad for Australia series:

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

