Ukraine strikes Russian missile systems in Crimea

Kiev, June 13 (IANS) The Ukrainian military carried out missile strikes on Russian missile systems S-300 and S-400 in southern Crimea, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

The radar of the S-300 missile system stationed near the Belbek airfield was destroyed in the strike, the statement said on Wednesday.

It also added that two S-400 missile systems stationed near Belbek and the city of Sevastopol also came under attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strikes caused a detonation of munition in all three areas where Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions are positioned, it said.

On Monday, the General Staff said that Ukrainian forces had struck two Russian S-300 complexes and one S-400 complex in Crimea.

