UCL: All you need to know ahead of Round of 16 first leg

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 has set the stage for an intense knockout phase as 16 teams compete for Europe's most coveted club trophy. The draw promises high-stakes drama in the last 16 with Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid and FC Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, two domestic clashes, headlining the action.

Real Madrid and Atletico will meet in a mouthwatering derby, with the first leg to be played at the Bernabeu and the return game at the Metropolitano.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Liverpool in a heavyweight clash between two attacking powerhouses. Club Brugge takes on Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s side facing a tricky test in Belgium. Dutch-champions PSV Eindhoven go up against Arsenal, as the Gunners take on a familiar foe from the group stage.

Feyenoord will face Inter Milan in a huge early test for Robin van Persie, a surprise appointment as head coach of his former club. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are set for an all-German battle. Borussia Dortmund faces Lille, with the Bundesliga side looking to overcome a resilient French outfit.

Meanwhile, Benfica and Barcelona will clash in a historic European fixture, with both sides eyeing progress to the next round.

Round of 16 Leg 1 schedule:

March 4: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (11:15 PM IST)

March 5: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (01:30 AM IST), PSV vs Arsenal (01:30 AM IST), Borussia Dortmund vs Lille (01:30 AM IST), Feyenoord vs Inter (11:15 PM IST)

March 6: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen (01:30 AM IST), Benfica vs Barcelona (01:30 AM IST), Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool (01:30 AM IST).

UEFA Champions League will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming: UEFA Champions League will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.