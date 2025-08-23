Typhoon Kajiki approaches south China island province

Haikou, Aug 23 (IANS) A tropical depression over the South China Sea on Saturday morning has developed into Typhoon Kajiki, the 13th typhoon of the year, which is approaching the southern coast of China's Hainan Island, the provincial meteorological bureau said.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the centre of Typhoon Kajiki was located around 770 kilometres east of Hainan's Sanya City over the sea. It was packing winds of up to 18 metres per second, with a central pressure of 998 hectopascals.

Typhoon Kajiki is forecast to continue moving in a west-northwest direction at about 25 kilometres per hour, with its intensity further strengthening. It is likely to make landfall or pass close to the southern coast of Hainan Island around Sunday evening, before heading toward the central and northern coastal regions of Vietnam, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on August 13, Typhoon Podul, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in eastern Taiwan's Taitung County, bringing severe storms to Hualien and Taitung, according to the local meteorological agency.

On July 30, Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall in east China's Shanghai Municipality.

The centre of Typhoon Co-May (tropical storm level) made its second landfall on the coast of Fengxian District, Shanghai. At the time of landfall, the maximum wind speed near the centre was 23 metres per second, accompanied by a central minimum pressure of 978 hectopascals.

To defend against the typhoon, Fengxian District has made early preparations to identify potential risks and carry out the relocation and resettlement of people in dangerous areas.

The district had closed scenic spots and guided 71 fishing vessels to enter the port for shelter.

Fengxian District had transferred and resettled a total of 15,172 people, among whom 4,660 were placed in centralised resettlement, and 45 resettlement sites had been put into use.

A total of 918 emergency rescue teams, involving 7,741 people, were deployed by professional departments such as power supply, telecommunications, and drainage in the district.

