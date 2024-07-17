Two tiger cubs injured in MP's Sehore shifted to Bhopal in special train

Bhopal, July 17 (IANS) Two of the three tiger cubs, who were injured after being struck by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday night, were successfully rescued by the Forest Department with the help of the Indian Railways on Tuesday, while one cub succumbed to his injuries near the railway track, officials said.

A special single-coach AC train was deployed from Bhopal to rescue injured tiger cubs from the Midghat section near Budhni in Sehore.

Earlier, wildlife doctors who reached the spot following the incident found that the treatment of the injured cubs was not possible there and they should be shifted to the wildlife hospital in Bhopal.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, Sehore Collector Praveen Singh sought help from senior officials of the West Central Railway (WCR) in Bhopal after which the WCR decided to send a special single-coach AC train to Midghat on Tuesday morning.

Both the injured cubs were brought to Bhopal by the special train and admitted to the Wildlife Hospital of Van Vihar, the Forest Department said in a statement.

