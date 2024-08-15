Two killed, four injured in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Beirut, Aug 15 (IANS) Two people were killed and four others wounded in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli airstrike targeted a car in a square in the town of Marjeyoun on Wednesday. The Lebanese Red Cross and the Civil Defence then transferred the casualties to hospitals in Marjeyoun and the city of Nabatieh, Xinhua news agency reported.

The identities of the victims remain unclear, with local media suggesting they may be militants from either Hezbollah or an Islamic group.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

The situation escalated further after Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

