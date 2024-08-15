'Exciting new start': Tom Curran on his BBL move from Sixers to Stars

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) England allrounder Tom Curran has made a significant shift in his Big Bash League (BBL) career, leaving the Sydney Sixers after six successful years to join the Melbourne Stars. Curran’s decision to switch clubs ahead of the BBL 14 season was driven by the Stars' offer of a multi-year contract, a proposition that the Sixers were unable to match.

The 29-year-old, who had been a key figure for the Sixers, signed a two-year deal with the Stars in June, making him the second player to bypass the league’s draft in favour of a long-term commitment under the new contracting rules. This move came after a tumultuous season with the Sixers, where Curran faced a four-match suspension for intimidating an umpire and was sidelined for the final games due to a knee injury.

Despite the challenges of the previous season, Curran emphasised that his departure from the Sixers was amicable.

"When the Stars asked if I was keen to come … I didn't get the same from Sixers and it felt like an amazing opportunity," Curran told cricket.com.au. He noted that the timing felt right for a change, especially after discussions with Glenn Maxwell during their time together in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Curran’s form since returning from a broken arm has been impressive, with standout performances in The Hundred for the Oval Invincibles. This resurgence will no doubt please Stars coach Peter Moores, who will be looking to Curran to bring his experience and skill to the team. Curran’s injury, which required a small plate to be inserted in his left forearm, hasn’t hampered his recent performances, and he’s been back to his best, taking six wickets in his past two matches.

One of the key factors in Curran’s decision to join the Stars was the opportunity to work with Moores, a coach renowned in English cricket circles. Curran has long admired Moores, who joined the Stars last season after David Hussey stepped down, and is eager to work under his guidance. "I've just heard amazing things about him," Curran said, citing feedback from friends and former teammates who have worked with Moores.

Curran is also looking forward to immersing himself in Melbourne’s cricket culture, a city he feels he hasn’t fully explored during his time in Australia. Despite nominating Optus Stadium in Perth as his favourite venue, he is excited about the prospect of being based in Melbourne. "I've spent some amazing years in Sydney and I absolutely loved it," Curran shared. "But at the same time, I feel like I haven't fully explored Melbourne."

He leaves the Sixers as the most prolific overseas fast bowler in BBL history, with 51 wickets to his name, and is eager to bring that success to the Stars. Curran’s departure from the Sixers adds an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming season, particularly when the Stars face off against his former team. "It's two very big franchises … so that'll have a bit more fuel on the fire that game," he remarked.

As Curran embarks on this new challenge, he remains optimistic about what lies ahead. "It's an exciting new start for me. I feel like I've got some good years ahead of me and I'm really excited by this next challenge and chapter."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.