Two held for indecent comments on women cops in UP's Meerut

Meerut, June 27 (IANS) Two persons were arrested on the charges of making objectionable comments against women constables in the Nauchandi Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The accused, identified as Aman Saifi and Sameer Saifi, are residents of Zakir Colony.

They made a video of the women constables in uniform and passed objectionable remarks.

Soon after, they uploaded the video on social media, which went viral. The viral video sparked outrage, with the Hindu organisations demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

On social media, too, there was a call for immediate action against the accused.

The police took action, acting on a complaint from the Hindu organisation leader, Sachin Sirohi.

The case was lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on the orders of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), an investigation was launched, and the accused were arrested.

At the police station, the accused were asked to do sit-ups. Later, they apologised, holding their ears and promising to see women as their motherly and sisterly figures.

The accused were seen limping in the Nauchandi police station area.

Talking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ayush Vikram Singh said, "A video went viral in which a few youths were seen making objectionable comments against the women constables in Nauchandi Mela of the Nauchandi Mela area."

The accused were identified after reviewing CCTV footage.

He said that the prime accused in the case, Adil, is absconding.

The SP said the accused Aman and Sameer will be produced before the court.

Two police teams have been formed to arrest Adil, and he will be nabbed soon, the SP added.

Notably, Nauchandi Mela, scheduled to end on June 26 (Thursday), was extended till June 30, much to the joy of visitors and shopkeepers. As per the security arrangement, UP Police personnel were deployed at the site of the mela.

