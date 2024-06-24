UP: Two boys drown while clicking selfies on boat

Raebareli (UP) June 24 (IANS) Two teenagers died after they drowned in the Ganga river while clicking selfies on a boat in Raebareli district.

Three friends — Tauheed (17), Fahad (19), and Shaan (18) — went to the Payagpur Ganga Ghat and got into a boat to click selfies.

“While clicking selfies they moved towards the edge of the boat lost balance and fell into the strong current of the river. Tauheed and Shaan were swept away while Fahad managed to swim ashore,” said circle officer Arun Kumar.

Divers were deployed to trace the missing boys and their bodies were recovered several hours later on Sunday.

The bodies of Tauheed and Shaan have been sent for post-mortem.

