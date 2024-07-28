Two al-Shabab militants killed in Kenya

Nairobi, July 28 (IANS) Two al-Shabab militants were killed in eastern Kenya's Garissa County near the border with Somalia, police said.

The police said that its multi-agency security team, acting on intelligence, foiled the planned attack in Alango, along the Garissa-Dadaab road.

"The militants were at an advanced stage of the attack at a hideout in a forested area south of Alango, waiting for an opportune moment to strike," the police said in the report.

The police said its security forces disrupted their plans, killing two al-Shabab militants on the spot while others escaped with injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the items recovered from the hideout were two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, and improvised explosive devices making materials and assorted food items.

Security teams are on the trail of the fleeing militants in the border region, which has since suffered a series of terrorist attacks, the police said.

The police called on public members to share information with the security officers about the injured suspects.

Kenya's northeastern region has borne the brunt of grenade and gun attacks in the last several years since Kenya took its troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the al-Shabab militia group.

Many people, the majority of them non-locals, have, as a result, lost their lives, with others left with permanent injuries.

The extremist group has since changed tactics and resorted to abductions and using improvised explosive devices to carry out attacks in parts of the Coast and northeastern regions, according to police.

