Twinkle posts pictures with Bobby Deol from debut film ‘Barsaat’: 'Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste'

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Twinkle Khanna says she is thrilled to see actor Bobby Deol doing so well.

The two made their Bollywood debut together in the 1995 film 'Barsaat'.

Twinkle took to Instagram and shared two sets of pictures.

One from the present and the other, a throwback from their debut film 'Barsaat', which featured her and Bobby, who recently created waves with his portrayal of the menacing Abrar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

“Kal and Aaj Kal. It’s not just Pinky Masi who is a @iambobbydeol fan, I am as thrilled to see him doing so well. Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste, and it was fun catching up and waving out at renditions of who we once used to be,” Twinkle captioned the post, adding the song 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai' from the film to the background of the images.

'Barsaat' is a romantic action film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

In 2001, Twinkle, the daughter of the late star Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, featured in her last film, 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', after which she quit acting and became an author.

Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, is good friends with Bobby. The two have worked together in films such as 'Ajnabee' and 'Housefull 4'.

On the work front, Bobby, who became an overnight sensation with 'Animal', has a significant lineup of films set for release. He will next be seen in 'Kanguva', a fantasy action film directed by Siva.

Following that, he will star in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit', a period action-adventure film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

The film depicts the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu and also stars Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

