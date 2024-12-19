TVK chief Vijay hits out at Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) Tamil superstar and President of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent remarks about B.R. Ambedkar in the Parliament.

In a post on Wednesday on the social media platform X, Vijay expressed his outrage, suggesting that some individuals may be "allergic" to Ambedkar's name.

He lauded Ambedkar as an "incomparable political and intellectual personality" who represents the spirit of freedom for all Indian citizens.

Vijay emphasised that Ambedkar's legacy is a beacon of hope for marginalised communities and a symbol of resistance against social injustice.

He vowed to continuously chant Ambedkar's name, underscoring his deep admiration for the iconic leader.

"Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Let us keep chanting his name with joy in our hearts and on our lips," the TVK President said.

Opposition parties across the country have also condemned Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha on December 17.

Union Home Minister Shah had said that there is now a "fashion" to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar's name, adding that if the Opposition had taken God's name as often, they would have reached heaven.

The Union Home Minister's comments have drawn widespread criticism.

Vijay had mentioned Ambedkar as one of the ideological mentors of the TVK during his party's first rally in Vikravandi, northern Tamil Nadu.

This region has a significant Dalit population and is considered a stronghold of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Thirumavalavan's VCK is formerly known as the Dalit Panthers of India.

Vijay's newly formed party appears to be targeting Dalit voters, leveraging his strong following among marginalised communities since his movie career.

Vijay has been popular among Dalits and other marginalised groups due to the socially relevant roles he played in films, which resonated with these communities.

According to the 2011 Census, Dalits constitute around 20 per cent of Tamil Nadu's population.

Activists, however, estimate that this figure may have increased by six per cent in recent years.

