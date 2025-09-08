Who Is Aly Goni? Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Faces Backlash Over Ganpati Chant

Aly Goni, born on February 25, 1991, in Bhaderwah, Jammu & Kashmir, is a popular television actor and model who rose to fame with his character Romesh “Romi” Bhalla in the romantic serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He began his journey in the entertainment world with MTV Splitsvilla 5 and later appeared in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14, the last of which he entered as a wildcard contestant and finished fifth. More recently, he was seen on the comedy-drama Laughter Chefs. Beyond television, he has featured in several music videos and the web series Jeet Ki Zid and Khadaan.

Aly’s personal life often makes headlines, especially his relationship with actress Jasmin Bhasin. The couple, who met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, have been dating publicly since 2021 and share a strong bond that fans love to follow.

Recently, Aly found himself in the eye of a social media storm after a video from Ganesh Chaturthi went viral. In the clip, while Jasmin and Nia Sharma enthusiastically chanted “Ganpati Bappa Morya” during Pooja, Aly remained silent. Some viewers interpreted this as a lack of respect for the tradition, calling it “one-sided secularism.” Others defended him, pointing out the importance of respecting personal beliefs.

In response to the backlash, Aly said this was his first time attending a Ganpati celebration and that he felt unsure about how to participate. He admitted he was lost in his thoughts and didn’t realise the situation would escalate. Aly also shared that chanting isn’t part of his religious practice, “hum puja nahi karte hai”, and he belongs to a tradition that does not observe such rituals. He emphasised that he respects all religions and that the Quran teaches mutual respect, which he adheres to.

With that, Aly Goni has walked a fine line between cultural sensitivity and personal conviction, offering a reminder of how small moments can spark big conversations around faith and expression.