Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vishnupriya on Top, are these both in danger?

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu is in its third week, and the competition is heating up. Despite Vishnupriya's constant lead in voting, Abhay Naveen's risky choice to self-nominate has put him in risk. Last week's surprise elimination of Shekhar Bhasha, who eventually confessed that he had departed freely, sent waves of shock through the crowd.

This week's nominations had eight contestants: Nagamanikantha, Yashmi, Seetha, Nainika, Prithviraj, Vishnupriya, and Abhay Naveen. Notably, Bigg Boss advised players not to nominate team leaders, but Abhay Naveen freely did so, citing Nikhil's earlier nomination. Abhay intended to assess audience sentiment, but it looks to have backfired. Current voting patterns place Vishnupriya first, followed by Manikantha, Sita, Yashmi Gowda, Nainika, Abhay Naveen, and Prithviraj. Abhay Naveen wants to know what the audience think of him. But now the situation appears to be reversed for him. Because voting is already in good condition.

Vishnupriya remains on top. Then there are Manikantha, Seetha, Yashmi Gowda, Nainika, Abhay Naveen, and Prithviraj.According to the vote results, Abhay Naveen and Prithviraj are in last place. But Prithvi appears to be the perfect candidate for Bigg Boss. The tribe is attempting to lead the love track. Abhay Naveen seemed to be upset by this. If this is true and Abhay escapes, would anybody else be as unfortunate? Because he nominated himself to know the audience's pulse. It appears that he will be eliminated this week, assuming things turn.

