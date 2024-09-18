The dramatic twists in Bigg Boss 8 continue, but for contestant Prerana, the real drama is unfolding outside the house. Her husband's grandmother passed away, leaving her family in mourning. This heartbreaking news has gone viral on social media, sparking an outpouring of support for Prerana.

Fellow contestant Shekhar Bhasha, who was recently eliminated, shared his own joyful news - the birth of his son. However, his revelation that he had asked Bigg Boss to ensure his elimination if possible, raises questions about the show's editing and content.

Prerana, a Kannada actress popular in Telugu serials, has been a strong contender in the Bigg Boss house, currently ranking among the top 3. Her recent marriage and this personal loss have added a poignant layer to her journey.

Will Prerana reveal her family's tragedy in Tuesday's episode? How will her housemates react? Will sympathy factor into their game strategy, or will they maintain focus on their own survival?

