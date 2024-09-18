Bigg Boss Telugu 8 :17th Sep Highlights , Yashmi Lashes out at Sonia

Bigg Boss 8's 16th day was filled with drama, romance, and controversy. The housemates competed in three ration games, but the real excitement lay in their interactions. Manikantha, who nominated Yashmi, attempted to make amends, but his efforts only annoyed her. Yashmi broke down in tears, complaining to Bigg Boss about Manikantha's strange behavior.

The ration games saw the Shakti team emerge victorious, thanks in part to Nikhil's win in the final game, "Boorani Kottu Ration Pattu." However, Yashmi accused Sanchalak Sonia of biased judging, claiming she changed rules to favor Nikhil. The tension between Yashmi and Sonia has been building, and this incident only added fuel to the fire.

Romantic tensions simmered as Prithvi and Sonia shared a cheek kiss after Prithvi's win in the second game. Sita also hugged Prithvi in the kitchen, sparking speculation about potential love triangles. The housemates are eagerly fueling these rumors, but it remains to be seen whether these relationships will endure.

Meanwhile, Sita questioned Nikhil about his interactions with Yashmi, prompting Nikhil to clarify that there was no romantic interest. However, the tribe hinted that Nikhil should focus on Sita instead. With alliances shifting and emotions running high, the Bigg Boss 8 house is becoming increasingly unpredictable.

As the contestants navigate their relationships and rivalries, viewers are left wondering what's next. Will Yashmi and Manikantha resolve their differences? Will Sonia's judging continue to spark controversy? And will Prithvi and Sonia's connection blossom into romance? The drama unfolds on Bigg Boss 8.

