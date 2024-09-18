Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vishnupriya Cries due to Prerana!

Tensions are rising in the Bigg Boss 8 house as days go by. The latest episode saw three games being played for rations, leading to heated arguments among housemates. Yashmi and Soniya criticized Manikanta and Prerana for their behaviour. Meanwhile, a new controversy has erupted, with Vishnupriya breaking down in tears due to Prerana's behaviour regarding food.

Vishnupriya got hurt, saying that Prerana didn't serve her food and instead threw it away. Despite efforts by other housemates to console her, she was visibly disturbed. The incident occurred amidst an already tense atmosphere, with Manikanta trying to intervene and advise Prerana to change her attitude. However, Prerana responded aggressively, saying, "Whatever, go and do whatever you want."

The upcoming episode promises more drama, with the latest promo hinting at increased focus on the argument. Bigg Boss 8 has completed 16 days, with Bebakka and Shekhar Basha eliminated last week. This week's nominations have already taken place, with eight contestants on the list. The elimination suspense continues, and viewers will have to wait to see who will be next to leave the house. Meanwhile, the games and tasks are expected to intensify conflicts and emotions among the contestants.

