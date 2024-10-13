Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Sita's Journey Comes to an End?

The drama has intensified in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house, with the first elimination post-wild card entries just around the corner. This week's nomination list features Yashmi, Vishnupriya, Sita, Prithvi, Gangavva, and Mehaboob. However, if the current trends are any indication, Sita's journey in the house may soon come to an end.

Gangavva Leads the Pack

Gangavva has emerged as the top contender, with an impressive performance in the hotel task and showcasing her talent. Her popularity has catapulted her to the top spot, making her less likely to face elimination.

Yashmi's Talent Shines

Yashmi, on the other hand, has impressed audiences with her exceptional talent and dedication to tasks. Despite facing negativity, her fans have rallied around her, ensuring she stays in the game.

Vishnupriya's Fan Support

Vishnupriya's fans have consistently supported her, helping her navigate the challenges. Her gameplay has been impressive, and she seems to be in a safe zone for now.

Mehaboob's Rising Graph

Mehaboob, the mega chief of the house this week, has displayed remarkable courage and determination. His gameplay has earned him a spot in the safe zone.

Prithvi and Sita: In Danger Zone?

Prithvi and Sita, unfortunately, find themselves in the danger zone. Sita's inconsistent behavior and decision-making have led to her downfall. Her graph, which initially showed promise, has plummeted.

Sita's Elimination?

Rumors suggest that Sita's journey in the Bigg Boss house may come to an end this week. Sources indicate that she has already been eliminated in the Sunday episode's shooting.

