Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nominations Heat up , Clash between Prerana and Nainika

Bigg Boss 8 Day 22 Promo: Tempers Fray as Nominations Heat Up

Three weeks into Bigg Boss 8, tensions are running high. The latest promo reveals a dramatic nominations process, with Prithvi, Sonia, and Manikantha in the crosshairs.

Prithvi Under Fire

Aditya Om and Nabeel nominate Prithvi, citing his aggressive behavior. Prithvi retaliates, accusing Nabeel of being biased and a failure.

Sonia-Aditya Face-Off

Sonia and Aditya engage in a heated argument, with Aditya questioning Sonia's visibility in the house. Sonia defends herself, leading to a fiery exchange.

Manikantha's Silence Raises Eyebrows

Manikantha, usually vocal, remains surprisingly quiet during nominations. Nainika calls him out, suggesting he's undermining others' confidence.