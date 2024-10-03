Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Mid-Week Elimination Looms, contestants get emotional

The excitement is building up in the Bigg Boss Telugu house as Nagarjuna's announcement of a twist this week has left fans and contestants on edge. The mid-week elimination is set to take place on Thursday, and speculations are rife about who will bid goodbye to the house.

Nomination Process Concludes

The nomination process ended on Monday, and fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favorite contestants. Unofficial polls suggest Nabeel is leading the pack with the most votes, followed closely by Nikhil and Vishnupriya. Manikantha, Aditya, and Nainika trail behind, with a slim margin separating the latter two.

Danger Zone: Aditya, Nainika, and Vishnupriya

However, the recently released promo of Bigg Boss reveals that Aditya, Nainika, and Vishnupriya are in the danger zone. One of these three contestants is likely to face mid-week elimination on Thursday. While fans are divided, the majority opinion suggests Aditya might be the one to exit the house.

Secret Room Twist?

But, rumors are circulating that Aditya might not entirely leave the show. Insiders hint at a high possibility of him being sent to the secret room, adding an intriguing twist to the storyline.

Fans on Edge

As the mid-week elimination approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be saved and who will be eliminated. The suspense is palpable, and the uncertainty has left everyone guessing.

Wild Card Entries Ahead

Following the elimination, new contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house as wild card entries, shaking up the dynamics and introducing fresh challenges.

Stay tuned for the thrilling mid-week elimination episode on Thursday and find out who will leave the house and who will stay.