Bigg Boss Tamil : Vijay Sethupathi in, Kamal Haasan out

one of India's most popular and beloved TV shows, has been making waves in multiple languages. As the Tamil version gears up for its new season, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new host, following Kamal Haasan's departure. Speculations have been rife, with names like Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi being tossed around. However, sources confirm that Vijay Sethupathi has been finalized to take the host . With his prior experience hosting TV shows on Sun TV and Master Chef Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi is well-versed in engaging audiences and bringing energy to the stage. His charm and wit are expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the show. Although an official announcement is pending, rumors suggest that Bigg Boss 8 may premiere soon. The makers are likely to reveal more details, in the coming days.