Bigg Boss Fame Subhashree Met with Car Accident

Bigg Boss Fame Subhashree Met with an Car Accident

Hyderabad, Telangana - In a shocking incident, Telugu actress Subhashree, known for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 7, narrowly escaped a fatal car accident near Nagarjuna Sagar . The actress was on her way to a film shoot when a drunk biker rammed into her car.

Accident Details

The incident occurred near the Macharla RTC Garage, where a bike rider, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, collided with Subhashree's car from the front. Fortunately, the actress and her occupants escaped unscathed, but the car's front was severely damaged.

Chitra Unit Confirms

According to the film's unit, Subhashree and others in the car were uninjured. "Everyone is safe, and we are relieved," they stated.

Subhashree's Rise to Fame

Subhashree gained widespread recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Season 7. Her impressive gameplay and unique strategy won over audiences. Post-Bigg Boss, she landed several film opportunities, including a forthcoming movie, for which she was en route to the shoot when the accident occurred.

Police Investigation

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The drunk biker has been taken into custody.