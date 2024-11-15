Tribal Pride day: Govt committed for development of Vagad region, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS): Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said that the state government is committed for the development of Vagad, a region signifying valorous fight of tribal heroes against the then British regime.

“Our government will always work to enhance the progress and pride of the tribal society. He said that the amount of work done during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment of the tribal class has never been done before,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister’s assurance came while addressing Navadi Yugdhara Praneta Samagam programme at Govind Guru Mahavidyalaya ground in Banswara district, on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day.

He said that Tribal Pride Day is being celebrated on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda who dedicated his life to the freedom struggle, heritage and culture of India.

The Chief Minister said that Tribal Pride Day is an opportunity for the countrymen to remember the contribution of tribal communities in India's freedom struggle and nation building.

He said that the tribal brave warriors of Rajasthan fought shoulder to shoulder with Maharana Pratap and died for the pride of their motherland.

“In the Vagad region, tribal heroes fought against the slavery of the British under the leadership of Govind Guru. Mangarh Dham on the land of Vagad is a witness to the sacrifice of more than 1500 tribal heroes,” he added.

Sharma said that the lives of crores of tribal families in the country have become easier due to public welfare schemes of Prime Minister who launched ambitious schemes like PM-Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan- Janman.

“More than 5 crore people in 63,000 tribal villages across the country are being benefited by Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. These villages will be developed by getting social, economic and basic development works done in 6019 villages of 208 Panchayat Samitis of 40 districts of the state,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that memorials of tribal heroes Dungar Baranda in Dungarpur and Bansia Charpota will be constructed in Banswara, Veer Balika Kalibai Museum will be built in Udaipur. The amount of TSP fund for development of scheduled tribes has been increased from 1000 crores to 1,500 crores. The mess allowance amount of students in sports academies has been increased to 4000 rupees per month. He said that an archery and athletics sports academy will be established for the Saharia tribe in Shahabad-Baran. Also, 7 new ashram hostels, 1 new sports academy, 3 new residential schools and 250 new Maa-Badi centers have been approved.

Sharma said that under the Forest Rights Act, Govind Guru Tribal Area Development Scheme was announced for the welfare of tribals and traditional forest dwellers living in forest areas, which was launched on Friday. He said that Tribal Pride Day fortnight is being celebrated in the state from 15 November to 26 November.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the development of the Vagad region. Development is being promoted here through works like railway, highway, school. Maharana Pratap Circuit and religious circuit are also being made. He said that our government will work to create a tourist circuit connecting Sitamata Sanctuary, Tripura Sundari, Beneshwar Dham and Mangarh Dham and to give employment to the youth here by promoting this area industrially.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and a large number of common people listened to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the programme organized in Jamui, Bihar on Tribal Pride Day.

--IANS

arc/mr

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.