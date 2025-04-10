Mahavir Jayanti, April 10, 2025: Inspirational Quotes, Messages, Greetings and Wishes to share!

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the major festivals in the Jain community, is the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara on April 10. This holy day is a festival of peace, nonviolence, and self-reflection, reminding us to live our lives on the principles of truth and compassion. While we celebrate this special day, we think about the principles of Lord Mahavir and try to follow the principles of compassion, simplicity, and self-control in our lives.

The teachings of Lord Mahavir

The teachings of Lord Mahavir stress the need for nonviolence, truth, and harmony. He taught us that each soul is independent and we must show respect to all living things. His message of harmony and peace is applicable even today, motivating us to adopt a life of compassion, kindness, and self-restraint. Through these values, we can help make the world a better place, where all living things can live together in harmony and peace.

Celebrating Mahavir Jayanti

While celebrating Mahavir Jayanti, we extend greetings, messages, and quotes to our dear ones, carrying the message of peace and nonviolence. We think about the importance of this day and make efforts to follow the teachings of Lord Mahavir in our lives. Through this, we can make the world a better place with compassion and harmony, where each one of us can live with dignity and respect.

Quotes

"Live and let others live; injure no one; life is precious to all living beings."

"Non-violence is the highest religion."

"All respect to living beings is non-violence."

"In pleasure and pain, in joy and sorrow, we must treat all beings as we would our self."

"The greatest error of a soul is lack of recognition of its true self and can only be remedied by recognizing itself."

"Self-control and silence is non-violence."

"Evey soul is self-contained. None are dependent on another."

"One who does not look to or take care of the life of earth, water, fire, air, and herbs ignores his own life."

"The soul comes by itself and departs by itself, no one accompanies it and no one becomes its partner."

"A man is sitting at the top of a tree amidst a blazing forest. He witnesses all living creatures dying. But he does not understand that the very same fate is just about to befall him, too. That man is a fool."

Messages

"May the guidance of Lord Mahavir lead you to live a righteous life. Wishing you a calm and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti."

"Let us remember Lord Mahavir's messages of truth, nonviolence, and coexistence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"May God bless you with self-control and inner peace today. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"May Lord Mahavir bestow good health and wisdom on you and your family members. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"Let us walk in the footsteps of truth, non-violence, and kindness today on this pious day of Mahavir Jayanti for a world of tomorrow."

"Simplicity, self-control, and tranquility are the essence of Mahavir's teachings. Let us all imbibe these virtues in our lives. Mahavir Jayanti wishes!"

"Let the words of Lord Mahavir inspire us ever further on the path of righteousness and wisdom. Wishing you a holy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, let us pledge to live a life of non-violence and compassion towards all of nature."

"Let us celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by spreading love and peace in the world. Warm wishes to you and your family on Mahavir Jayanti!"

"Mahavir Jayanti is not only a festival but an experience to adopt truth and non-violence in our day-to-day lives. Wishing you peace and harmony!"

Wishes

"Wishing you a happy Mahavir Jayanti with joy, prosperity, and illumination in your life."

"May this Mahavir Jayanti bring happiness, prosperity, and peace in your life."

"May you always walk the path of truth and compassion on this auspicious day. Wishing you all wisdom, kindness, and courage."

"May Lord Mahavir's words lead you to eternal happiness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti wishes to you!"

"May your life be one of peace, love, and compassion, as Lord Mahavir taught us. Very Happy Mahavir Jayanti wishes to you!"

"May God grant you wisdom and vigor to tread the right path in life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti greetings!"

"Happy Mahavir Jayanti wishes with your commitment and faith! May Lord Mahavir guide you always!"

"This Mahavir Jayanti can grant you sufficient inspiration to follow kindness, compassion, and self-discipline in life. Remain blessed!"

"Wishing you a peaceful and calm Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir's teachings lead you towards a pious life."

"May Lord Mahavir bless you with his divine blessings and guide you on the righteous path. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

Greetings

"Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May Lord Mahavir's teachings bring peace and harmony into your life."

"Warmest greetings on Mahavir Jayanti! May wisdom and kindness bless you."

"Mahavir Jayanti wishes! May this sacred day fill you with happiness, prosperity, and enlightenment."

"Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May Lord Mahavir's philosophies keep you on the righteous path."

"HAPPY MahaVir JAYANTI! May Lord Mahavir's teachings inspire you to walk a path of kindness and truthfulness."

"Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May this day shower you with peace, love, and harmony."

"Mahavir Jayanti greetings! May you have self-control and inner peace."

"Wishing you a happy Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir give you wisdom and compassion

