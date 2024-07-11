Tribal Board case: Will FM, PM quit over bank frauds, says K'taka CM on calls to resign

Mysuru, (Karnataka) July 11 (IANS) Reacting to the BJP's demand for his resignation over alleged irregularities in the tribal welfare Board, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, questioned whether Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and Prime Minister Modi would resign over bank frauds in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “A scam has taken place in banks, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman must resign, and the Prime Minister should also resign. Will they tender their resignations?

“The probe is ongoing, and the report is pending. No preliminary or final report has been released yet. Once the charge sheet is submitted, the report will be provided.”

When asked about the huge transactions not coming to his notice, CM Siddaramaiah responded, “It won’t always come to me. The stipulated amount would be released to the authorities concerned from the treasury. It won’t come to my knowledge or require my signature. The probe is not over yet. I am repeatedly saying that no report regarding the case has been submitted.”

He added, “Let the probe be completed and the report be submitted first. How can you fix responsibilities before it is over?”

CM Siddaramaiah further pointed out that it is not possible to transfer money directly from the government treasury.

He said the authorities in the treasury would provide funds, which could later be misappropriated.

Three agencies, CBI, ED, and SIT are investigating the case.

“Let the SIT report come out first,” he emphasised.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Tuesday admitted that the misuse and misappropriation of funds by officers in the tribal welfare Board had taken place, and the ministers had assured him that they had no role in it.

The BJP is alleging direct involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the irregularities.

The BJP is also demanding resignations of Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and Board Chairman Basanagouda Daddal.

