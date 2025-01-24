Solo Travel After Marriage: Rediscover Yourself Beyond Parenthood

Happily married with two kids and always vacationing as a family? If this sounds like your story, keep reading. You may have heard people say, “It was so much fun when I was single, but things have changed now that I’m married and have kids.” For many, as relationships deepen and families grow, self-care quietly takes a backseat. Prioritizing others' needs often becomes the default, even at the cost of sacrificing personal joys—and solo travel is often the first casualty.

Breaking Free From Societal Expectations

The moment you mention traveling alone after marriage or kids, the judgment begins. “How can you enjoy yourself alone?” or “Won’t you feel guilty leaving your kids behind?” are common questions. But pause for a moment and ask yourself: Are you holding back because of societal norms or fear of how your family will manage without you? If yes, it’s time to re-evaluate.

Suppressing passions—especially something as fulfilling as solo travel—does no good. Neglecting your interests can take a toll on your mental well-being, which may eventually affect your relationships too.

Why Solo Travel Matters

Solo travel is more than just a personal indulgence; it’s an act of self-care. In Indian households, it’s not uncommon for a girl’s travel aspirations to be met with clichéd responses like, “Shaadi ke baad jahaan jana hai jao, not before.” After marriage, the assumption is she has a “permanent traveling partner” for life. But when does she get her time to explore the world solo?

More often than men, women are expected to give up their aspirations. However, irrespective of your gender, relationship status, or profession, solo travel is highly recommended for everyone. Experts agree it’s transformative and empowering.

Expert Insights on the Benefits of Solo Travel

Absy Sam, a counseling psychologist from Mumbai, explains that solo travel allows individuals to explore their preferences, dislikes, goals, and visions for life. “In the Indian context, where societal norms emphasize collective ‘we’ systems, a solo trip becomes a form of self-care, helping individuals nurture their individuality while still fulfilling their roles as partners or parents,” she says.

Ruchi Ruuh, a Delhi-based relationship counselor, adds that solo travel helps maintain a sense of self, crucial for healthy relationships. “Healthy relationships are built on differentiation—the ability to celebrate being individuals while coming together as a couple. Solo travel fosters this balance,” she notes.

Mental Health Benefits of Solo Travel

Solo travel is a powerful tool for mental health. It breaks the monotony, reduces stress, and broadens perspectives. Sam emphasizes how empowering solo trips can be for Indian women in particular. “It’s about independence and self-reliance, giving women a sense of empowerment,” she says.

Strengthening Trust and Personal Space

Traveling solo doesn’t mean creating distance in your relationship; it strengthens trust. Ruuh points out that it challenges partners to respect each other’s need for autonomy while fostering security in the relationship. Sam highlights how solo travel nurtures “me time” and promotes healthy emotional boundaries, ultimately enhancing the partnership.

If your partner isn’t initially comfortable with the idea, open communication is key. Explain the purpose and benefits of the trip. Address insecurities or fears with empathy and clarity to build mutual understanding and trust.

Solo Travel With Children at Home

Having kids doesn’t mean giving up solo trips. Ruuh suggests involving family or hiring help during your absence and starting with shorter, nearby trips. Sam believes solo travel sets a positive example for children by showing the importance of self-care. “Parents who take time for themselves return refreshed and better equipped to handle family responsibilities,” she says.

Practical Tips for Balancing Solo and Couple Trips

Balancing solo trips and couple vacations requires thoughtful planning. Here are some expert tips:

Plan in Advance: Alternate solo trips with couple vacations to ensure a balance.

Discuss Finances: Budget carefully to accommodate both types of trips.

Stay Connected: Share updates through pictures or calls while traveling.

Communicate Clearly: Set expectations about trip frequency and purpose.

Solo travel isn’t about escaping responsibilities; it’s about embracing your individuality and prioritizing self-care. Whether you’re married with kids or single, taking time for yourself can enhance your mental well-being and strengthen your relationships. So, the next time you feel the pull of wanderlust, don’t ignore it. Pack your bags and rediscover yourself—you’ll return not only recharged but also more present for the people you love.