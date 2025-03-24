Alarm Bells in US as Over 7 Lakh Dengue Cases Reported Across Americas in 2 Months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sounded an alert, cautioning citizens of the rising cases of dengue in the US.

Stressing that dengue virus transmission remains high in the Americas region, including in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the CDC warned of a surge in both travel-associated cases and the possibility of local transmission in the continental US in areas with competent mosquito vectors.

As spring and summer travel coincides with the peak season for dengue in many countries, there is a higher risk of both travel-associated and locally acquired cases in the US, the CDC statement read.

As of March 6, more than 7,60,000 dengue cases have been reported in the Americas region in 2025 – a 15% jump compared to the previous 5-year average.

According to the WHO, the dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Cases are most commonly asymptomatic or result in mild febrile illness.

In an advisory to healthcare providers, the CDC suggested that a thorough travel history of patients should be taken to rule out similar infections, including Zika, Chikungunya and Oropouche. It advised individuals who plan to travel to take adequate measures to prevent mosquito bites. Healthcare providers were advised to conduct RT-PCR (i.e., a nucleic acid amplification test [NAAT]) or an NS1 antigen test, as well as with an IgM enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) antibody test on patients with suspected Dengue Virus infection.

Symptoms

Also known as break-bone fever, dengue is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.High fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash are the most common symptoms of dengue.

While dengue can be fatal in severe cases, most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms and will get better in 1–2 weeks. Individuals who are infected for the second time are at greater risk of severe dengue.

Symptoms usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days. Symptoms may include:

High fever (40°C/104°F)

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

Severe dengue symptoms often come after the fever has gone away. These include:

Severe abdominal pain

Persistent vomiting

Rapid breathing

Bleeding gums or nose

Fatigue

Restlessness

Blood in vomit or stool

Being very thirsty

Pale and cold skin

Feeling weak

Treatment

As there is no specific treatment for dengue, healthcare providers focus on treating pain symptoms. In most cases, dengue fever can be treated at home with pain medicine.

Acetaminophen (paracetamol) is often used to control pain. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and aspirin are avoided as they can increase the risk of bleeding.

Hospitalization is needed only for people with severe dengue. In severe cases, replacement of plasma losses, correction of electrolyte and metabolic disturbances and blood transfusion are recommended.