Etihad Airways Announces Up to 30% Discount for Indian Travelers on Summer Destinations

In an exciting announcement for Indian travelers, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has rolled out a special discount offer of up to 30% on a wide range of destinations across its global network.

The limited-time offer allows Indian travelers to enjoy discounted fares on seasonal summer routes, including Santorini (Greece), Antalya (Turkey), and Nice (France), among other exciting locations. According to Etihad's press statement, customers can book these special sale fares until March 28, 2025, for travel between May 1 and September 30, 2025. The destinations covered under this offer include Turkey, Greece, Spain, France, and more.

"Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we're making it easier with these special fares across our network," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways. "Whether you're dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to."

Etihad Airways Reports Record $476 Million Profit in 2024

Alongside its summer travel announcement, Etihad Airways also revealed its record-breaking financial performance for 2024. The Abu Dhabi-based airline posted a profit of $476 million, marking a significant turnaround. While this remains a fraction of rival Emirates' record $4.7 billion profit in 2023, it signifies a steady recovery for Etihad.

The airline reported revenues of nearly $6.9 billion in 2024, a substantial rise from $5.5 billion in 2023. In comparison, Etihad’s profit in 2023 was only $143 million. The airline credited its impressive growth to a surge in passenger numbers, a recovery in cargo operations, and strategic cost-cutting measures. In 2024, Etihad carried 18.5 million passengers, reflecting a 32% increase, while its cargo revenues grew by 24% to $1.1 billion.

"These results are a testament to the dedication of our people who have worked together for a purpose: delivering our strategy," said CEO Antonoaldo Neves. "Looking ahead, I am confident we will continue to be a financially strong airline, delivering extraordinary customer experiences, fulfilling our shareholders' mandate, and contributing to the long-term prosperity and success of the UAE."

Etihad's Continued Expansion

Founded in 2003 by Abu Dhabi’s rulers, Etihad Airways has been a key competitor to Dubai-based Emirates, which operates a larger fleet and an extensive global network. With its strong financial rebound and strategic expansion, Etihad is steadily reinforcing its position in the global aviation market.

For Indian travelers looking for an affordable and luxurious summer getaway, this latest discount offer presents a perfect opportunity to explore some of the most sought-after destinations worldwide.