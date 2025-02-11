While most people battle traffic congestion and overcrowded public transport to reach work, Racheal Kaur, an Indian-origin woman based in Malaysia, takes an extraordinary route—one that involves airports, security checks, and hundreds of kilometers in the sky. Dubbed the "Super Commuter," Kaur’s daily routine is anything but ordinary.

A Unique Daily Journey

Kaur, who works as an Assistant Manager in Finance Operations at AirAsia in Kuala Lumpur, has redefined the concept of commuting. Unlike regular office-goers who complain about long travel hours, she boards a flight every morning to get to work.

Speaking to Channel News Asia (CNA), Kaur revealed how she transitioned from a conventional commute to an aerial one. Previously, she rented a home in Kuala Lumpur and returned to her family in Penang only once a week. However, being away from her children for extended periods took a toll on her, prompting her to adopt a more unconventional but fulfilling routine. Since early 2024, she has been flying daily, allowing her to manage both her career and family life effectively.

Balancing Work and Family Life

Kaur is a mother of two children—a 12-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. With her kids growing up, she felt the need to be more present in their lives. This new schedule allows her to be home every night while maintaining her professional commitments.

Her daily routine:

Wakes up at 4 AM and leaves home by 5 AM.

Boards a 6:30 AM flight from Penang to Kuala Lumpur.

Reaches her office by 7:45 AM and works until 8 PM.

Flies back home, covering a total of 700 km daily.

Surprisingly, her expenses have reduced with this new arrangement. Earlier, she spent around $474 (approximately Rs 41,000) on rent and living costs in Kuala Lumpur. Now, her monthly travel expenses amount to just $316 (approximately Rs 27,000).

Finding 'Me-Time' Amidst a Hectic Schedule

Despite her demanding schedule, Kaur ensures she gets some personal relaxation. During flights, she enjoys listening to music and admiring nature. Upon landing, she takes a short walk to her office, which she believes refreshes her before the workday begins.

Kaur also prefers working from the office rather than remotely, as she finds face-to-face interactions with colleagues more productive. "Being surrounded by people makes it easier to get things done," she shared.

A Supportive Employer Makes All the Difference

Kaur credits her ability to maintain work-life balance to her employer, AirAsia, which has been supportive of her unique commute. Although waking up early every morning is exhausting, the fatigue disappears the moment she returns home to see her children sleeping peacefully.

While some people find her routine "crazy," Kaur sees it as the perfect way to balance professional and personal responsibilities. Her extraordinary journey proves that with determination and the right support system, unconventional paths can lead to fulfilling outcomes.