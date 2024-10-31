Transforming India into developed nation collective responsibility: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the resolution set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 is a collective responsibility of the 140 crore people of the country.

On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, CM Saini urged everyone to commit to this goal and work towards realising the great leader’s vision.

“Haryana will make a significant contribution to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” the Chief Minister said while addressing participants of the ‘Run for Unity’ held in Kurukshetra to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel.

Saini paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel's portrait and honoured his legacy.

During the event, he emphasised the importance of unity and integrity in India by actively participating in the ‘Run for Unity.’

He said the great freedom fighter Patel was a visionary whose spirit resides in the hearts of the people.

He said the message of unity would resonate globally from the sacred land of Kurukshetra.

“The purpose of the ‘Run for Unity’ is to enhance national unity and integrity. Today, National Unity Day is being observed across India in celebration of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The people of Haryana are also encouraged to step forward in this race for national unity and contribute to strengthening India's unity and integrity,” he said.

Saini added, “We are all connected by the garland of unity. While our bodies and minds may differ, we are united in our efforts to strengthen the nation. Freedom fighter and Iron Man Sardar Patel made significant contributions to enhancing the unity and integrity of India. Remarkably, he merged 562 princely states without any discrimination or caste distinctions.”

Saini said Sardar Patel was a distinguished politician and administrator.

“His life exemplifies a commitment to the nation’s interests and the resolution of its people's problems, ensuring that future generations can enjoy freedom. Sardar Patel played a crucial role in the freedom struggle and, after Independence, undertook the unparalleled task of unifying the country,” the Chief Minister added.

