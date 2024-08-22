Watch Chiranjeevi celebrate his 69th birthday at Tirumala!

Celebrating his 69th birthday, South Indian actor Megastar Chiranjeevi visited Tirumala with his wife, Surekha. The actor was seen in a traditional outfit, seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara Swamy. He wore a silk off-white mundu and kurta, along with a kasavu-bordered shawl.

Chiranjeevi visited the temple accompanied by his wife, Surekha, their granddaughter, and other family members. A prominent actor with a solid fan base in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, he greeted all the devotees cheerfully on his way to the temple.

Known for his explosive performances, skilful dancing, and captivating screen presence, Chiranjeevi swiftly gained recognition at the start of his four-decade career, which began in the late 1970s. He has starred in over 150 films, including blockbuster hits like "Khaidi," "Gang Leader," "Indra," and "Tagore." His most recent film is "Bholaa Shankar."

Chiranjeevi was recently honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Megastar Visits Tirumala Temple, Receives Blessings on Birthday Megastar #Chiranjeevi offered prayers at Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara Swami temple on his birthday, participating in the early morning Suprabhatam seva with his family. Honored with temple offerings & a silk robe, pic.twitter.com/5TST3wInTK — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) August 22, 2024

