Shruti Haasan Quits Adivi Sesh's Dacoit

Shruti Haasan Exits Two Films Due to Creative Differences

Actress Shruti Haasan has reportedly opted out of two films, "Dacoit: A Love Story" and "Chennai Story", due to creative differences.

Exit from Dacoit: A Love Story

Shruti Haasan was set to star alongside Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in "Dacoit: A Love Story". However, sources close to the actress have confirmed her exit from the project.

Replacement in Chennai Story

Shruti Haasan was also supposed to play a detective role in "Chennai Story", which was initially offered to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film's team has now begun searching for a new lead actress.

Shruti Haasan's Current Projects

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is currently filming for Rajinikanth's upcoming movie "Coolie", directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

More on Coolie

"Coolie" is one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking the collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film's release date is yet to be announced.



