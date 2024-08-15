Samantha's First Reaction to Chaitanya Sobhita's Engagement?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged on August 8, and the couple is still going viral on the internet. After Nagarjuna announced the engagement by sharing inside pictures, many showered support and congratulations to the new soon-to-be couple. On the other hand, Chai's ex-wife Samantha's fans were furious about the engagement.

Sam and Chai got divorced in 2021 after being married in 2017. Though Samantha received trolls after the divorce, the audience came to her support after the engagement. The Majili actress didn't respond to the engagement news and remained silent. But she recently posted a picture wearing a T-shirt saying 'The museum of peace'. This post once again created a spark among the fans.

Some believe this is Samantha's subtle way of responding to the engagement. In contrast, others think it may be a reaction to rumours about her dating the director of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha has not addressed these rumours directly, and her fans are eagerly awaiting an official statement on these matters.

