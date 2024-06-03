Pushpa 2: The Rule: '75 days To Go' poster sets the mood right! 

Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to be released on August 15, 2025. That is, it is 75 days away from hitting the marquee in a grand manner. A poster was released on Sunday by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings to remind the world of the approaching release date.

Allu Arjun's still on the poster pertains to a nerve-wracking scene from the pan-Indian action film directed by Sukumar.

The film's two songs (the title track and 'Sooseki') have been released already. The Trailer was released on April 8. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.

In the second half of July, Bunny and Sukumar will be seen promoting the movie in different ways. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar must be chalking out detailed plans already.