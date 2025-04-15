Pohela Boishakh 2025: 5 Must-Try Dishes for the Bengali New Year

Poila Baisakh, also known as Pohela Boishakh, marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with utmost joy and enthusiasm in the state of Bengal and in Bengali communities worldwide. Pohela Boishakh is deeply rooted in cultural pride, tradition, and joyous festivities.

This festival is all about joy and celebrating with loved ones, and here are some dishes you can make to enjoy Pohela Boishakh.

Shorshe Ilish

The dish consists of hilsa fish cooked in mustard gravy and is considered a Bengali delicacy that symbolises celebration and prosperity. It is a rich, pungent, and delightfully delicious dish.

Chingri Malai Curry

In this creamy, mildly spiced dish, succulent prawns simmered in coconut milk with aromatic spices will be present, and it is a perfect dish to start the new year. You can have this curry with basmati rice.

Basanti Pulao

Relish this sweet saffron rice with raisins, cashews, and ghee. This is a fragrance. golden, and a festive favourite in every Bengali household.

Kosha Mangsho

The dish is a spicy, slow-cooked mutton curry which consists of tender, juicy meat in a thick, rich gravy. Enjoy this curry best with parathas or luchis.

Luchi and Aloor Dom

Puffed deep-fried bread and spicy potato curry combine to create this Bengali delicacy. This dish serves as a delightful breakfast or dinner option, offering a spicy, comforting, and soul-satisfying taste.