Prabhas' The Raja Saab to Wrap Up Shooting by November 2024

The highly anticipated Telugu film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is nearing its completion. Director Maruthi's romantic drama has been making waves ever since its announcement, marking Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a long hiatus.

According to producer TG Vishwa Prasad, the entire shoot of The Raja Saab will be wrapped up by November 2024. Vishwa Prasad revealed this update during the promotions of his latest film, Swag.

"We are working on quick schedules to ensure the film's timely completion, considering Prabhas' busy schedule," Vishwa Prasad explained. "As one of the most sought-after actors, Prabhas has multiple projects lined up, and we don't want to overstress him."

The Raja Saab boasts an impressive cast, with Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead alongside Prabhas. The film also features prominent actors in pivotal roles.

