Prabhas To Feature Alongside Young Beauty

Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars in the entertainment industry. Prabhas has signed a new project with director Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame.

The film is going to be produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Any wild guesses about the leading lady in Prabhas' untitled movie? I

f early media reports are to go anything by, Sree Leela is all set to essay the female lead in Prabhas' untitled film. The Adipurush star will be sharing screen space with her for the first time. More details are awaited.

On the career front, Prabhas will soon appear in the much-awaited movie Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has been postponed indefinitely at the last minute due to incomplete VFX and CG works.

Salaar will be released in the first half of 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.

