Poonam Kaur's Sensational Allegation on Trivikram Srinivas, MAA Siva Balaji

A controversy has been brewing in Tollywood after actress Poonam accused acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas of harassment. Poonam took to social media where she aired her concern and boasted that the director's actions had adversely affected her physical and emotional well-being forever.

Poonam asserted that she had complained to MAA a long time ago, but nothing happened. Poonam shared on her social networking site that because of Trivikram Srinivas, she could not perform in her career and ruined herself completely.

Actor and MAA treasurer Siva Balaji responded saying that they never received a written complaint from Poonam. However, Poonam had a message posted by the MAA, stating that they did receive her complaint and were ready to meet with her to discuss the issue.

Poonam has repeatedly spoken out against Trivikram in the past, alleging that he tried to deceive her in the name of film opportunities and pushed her out of the industry after she rejected his demands.

The controversy has raised questions about whether Trivikram will be punished for his acts. The MAA is under attack for not taking any action against Poonam's complaint, and only time will tell how the situation unfolds.

No proceeds after this - thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cW8TiWax0Q — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) January 5, 202

