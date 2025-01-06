Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja Breaks Records at the Chinese Box Office

Vijay Sethupathi, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, has earned a massive fan following, not only as a talented actor but also as the charismatic host of Bigg Boss Tamil. His recent project, Maharaja, has achieved significant success, setting a new benchmark at the Chinese box office.

Maharaja has emerged as the highest-earning Indian film in China since 2018, grossing an impressive ₹91.55 crore. The film has been a major success in Tamil Nadu and also had a simultaneous release in the Telugu states, where it garnered a positive response and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Somehow Father-daughter Indian movies do really well in China. Dangal, Singing Superstar and now Maharaja. pic.twitter.com/CeSlNPDknk — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 4, 2025

Currently, Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian movie in China, with earnings surpassing ₹1,480 crore. Maharaja is also notable for being the only South Indian film to secure a spot in the list of the top ten highest-grossing films in China.

Here’s a look at the top ten films on the list:

Dangal (2016) – ₹1,480 crores

Secret Superstar (2017) – ₹840 crores

Andhadhun (2018) – ₹368 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – ₹323 crores

Hindi Medium (2017) – ₹238 crores

Hichki (2018) – ₹170 crores

PK (2014) – ₹134 crores

Mom (2017) – ₹130 crores

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) – ₹108 crores

Maharaja (2024) – ₹92 crores

