Kalki 2898 AD Set for Russian Release; Prabhas Fans Super Excited!

With the success of Bahubali and RRR on a global scale, Telugu cinema has become extremely well-known. Following this pattern, Kalki 2898 AD—a significant turning point for Tollywood—is scheduled for release in Russia in September. To appeal to the large number of Indian cinema enthusiasts in the nation, the film will be shown in Russian.

The thrilling news was announced by producers Priyanka and Swapna Dutt, who emphasized the movie's global appeal. At the box office, Kalki 2898 AD has already made over Rs 1100 crore, creating quite a stir.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are among the film's stunning star cast members, and they all have important parts to play in this epic science fiction film.

Since its premiere on August 23 during Moscow's International Film Week, the movie has received a lot of attention on social media. Kalki 2898 AD is set to significantly enhance Telugu cinema's standing internationally with its international release.