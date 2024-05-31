Every Day on Pushpa 2 set felt like visiting Playground: Rashmika

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the sequel to the hit franchise. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the movie, received acclaim for her role in the prequel, 'Pushpa 1: The Rule'. The film, starring Allu Arjun, is in its final stages of shooting and is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna previously mentioned that viewers could expect a more evolved version of Srivalli 2.0. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, the actress discussed the development of her character and the journey she has undergone since the first film.



Rashmika described the experience of portraying Srivalli as both challenging and enjoyable due to the spontaneous nature of the character. Reflecting on her initial experience, she admitted that she had little understanding of her character or the world they were creating. She added, "I didn’t know anything. So, every day on set felt like visiting a playground."

Despite the challenges, Rashmika has grown into her character and now possesses a much deeper understanding of Srivalli and her surroundings. She shared that in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' Srivalli is more sorted and confident. She further added, "Now I know the world that we are living in, I know the character I’m playing, and now it’s Srivalli 2.0, I can say."

The evolution of Srivalli promises to be one of the highlights of the sequel, offering fans a fresh perspective on the character they have come to love. As the release date draws closer, the excitement surrounding 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' continues to grow. Recently, two tracks from the movie were released, receiving high appreciation from the fans.