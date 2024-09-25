Devara : Big Shock to Devara Makers, AP High Court Limits Ticket Price Hike

Big Blow to Devara Makers: AP High Court Limits Ticket Price Hike

In a surprising move, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to restrict the increased ticket prices for Jr. NTR's upcoming film "Devara" to just 10 days, instead of the initially approved 14 days . This decision comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed, challenging the government's order allowing the price hike for an extended period.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva and set to release on September 27, had received special permission from the government to increase ticket rates for 14 days, with six shows allowed on the day of release and five shows permitted for up to nine days . However, the court intervened, citing concerns over the prolonged price hike.

The producers of Devara had appealed to the government for flexibility in ticket pricing, which was initially granted. But with the court's latest ruling, the increased prices will now only apply for 10 days, potentially impacting the film's box office collections .

