Ready to face any investigation, reiterates Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reiterated that he is ready to face any investigation, shortly after a Special Court gave the nod for a probe against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah stated, that the Special Court for People’s Representatives has given the order of investigation against me on the basis of the order of the High Court under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“I have not received the order for the copy yet. Once I get the orders, I will react to the development. I can understand the media’s curiosity in this regard. But I am leaving for Kerala now and I will get the order only after my return,” he said.

“I stated on Tuesday after the Karnataka High Court’s order that we are ready to face the investigation. There is no fear and we will take up the legal battle. I will reiterate the same words today as well,” he added.

“The matter has been referred to the Mysuru Lokayukta. The decision is taken against the backdrop of the complainant hailing from Mysuru and the MUDA institution is located in Mysuru. The High Court has already given directions for an investigation and in this background, the Special Court has ordered an investigation,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

When asked about his plans to appeal the orders, the CM stated, once the order copy is obtained, I will sit with the legal experts and discuss to take a final call.

Answering a question, CM Siddaramaiah stated that though the Lokayukta will probe the matter, the Commission appointed by the state government to probe the MUDA case will continue its probe. The commission will look into the entire MUDA scam.

In a major development, the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday gave the nod for an investigation against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat passed the order and designated the Superintendent of Lokayukta, Mysuru district to probe the case. The court has asked Mysuru Lokayukta to submit the report in three months by December 24.

The court said that the case would be investigated under the provisions of 156 (3) of the CrPC.

Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners against CM Siddaramaiah, had submitted a private complaint in the MUDA case with the court.

Following the order, the FIR will be lodged against CM Siddaramaiah and an investigation will be launched. The investigation officer will have the power to question and arrest CM Siddaramaiah.

