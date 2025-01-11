Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam Face Release Setback?

Two big films, Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, are set to release this Sankranthi, with Daaku Maharaaj hitting screens on January 12 and Sankranthiki Vasthunam on January 14. Both films have huge expectations from the audience but face a setback regarding extra shows.

While the government had allowed ticket price hikes, there was confusion over approval for additional late-night shows. The court stepped in, directing the government to cancel the 1 AM and 4 AM shows, citing concerns about crowd control.

The government has now allowed a total of five shows per day for the next ten days, with one benefit show at special prices. This decision follows safety concerns after the tragic Sandhya theatre stampede. To avoid similar incidents, the Telugu state governments are being extra cautious with managing these screenings.

Though the removal of late-night shows may affect the films' revenue, it remains to be seen whether the impact will be significant or minimal. Fans and filmmakers are eager to see how this change will impact the box office performance of both films.